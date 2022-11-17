The Tenants - Patch 1.0.7

General
- Revised the way the game preloads all its data at startup. This should significantly help those freezing and crashing when launching the game.
- Employees will now display outdoor icons above their actual workstation.
- Employees will now go home after work, instead of going to another job.
- "Escape" will now close open panels first, before launching the pause menu.
- Adjusted the budget of the President job.
- Adjusted the location of one of the cell phone collectibles in Manhattan.
- "Gotta Catch Them All" achievement will now count collectible sets completed pre-1.0.
- Fixed agents not renting out properties to businesses in Manhattan properly.
- Fixed issues (hopefully) with agents renting out properties for $0. If you have any more cases like this, please email us at support@ancientforgestudio.com.
- Fixed an issue with purchased elite job properties not resetting their requirements to default.
- Fixed an issue with the AI not reloading its current action properly when restarting the game.
- Fixed a number of issues with furniture items.
- Fixed an issue with Open House guests being stuck at thinking at one of the Manhattan properties.
- Fixed an issue with an incorrect property thumbnail in the Slums.
- Fixed more issues with the Politician speech event not spawning properly.
- Fixed issues related to research tasks involving tenants who had their traits swapped.
