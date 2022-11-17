 Skip to content

The Tenants update for 17 November 2022

The Tenants - Patch 1.0.7

General
  • Revised the way the game preloads all its data at startup. This should significantly help those freezing and crashing when launching the game.
  • Employees will now display outdoor icons above their actual workstation.
  • Employees will now go home after work, instead of going to another job.
  • "Escape" will now close open panels first, before launching the pause menu.
  • Adjusted the budget of the President job.
  • Adjusted the location of one of the cell phone collectibles in Manhattan.
  • "Gotta Catch Them All" achievement will now count collectible sets completed pre-1.0.
  • Fixed agents not renting out properties to businesses in Manhattan properly.
  • Fixed issues (hopefully) with agents renting out properties for $0. If you have any more cases like this, please email us at support@ancientforgestudio.com.
  • Fixed an issue with purchased elite job properties not resetting their requirements to default.
  • Fixed an issue with the AI not reloading its current action properly when restarting the game.
  • Fixed a number of issues with furniture items.
  • Fixed an issue with Open House guests being stuck at thinking at one of the Manhattan properties.
  • Fixed an issue with an incorrect property thumbnail in the Slums.
  • Fixed more issues with the Politician speech event not spawning properly.
  • Fixed issues related to research tasks involving tenants who had their traits swapped.

