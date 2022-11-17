11/17 (Thu) Update - “Nightlife for Adults ～Rock Climbing Festival～” starts!

Thanks for playing “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
The following will be held from 11/17 (Thu).
- “Nightlife for Adults ～Rock Climbing Festival～” starts!
- “Trendy Outfit Gacha” starts!
- “V Stone Set with Skill Awakening Gem,” “Rock Climbing Pack,” “New Owner Support Pack (STM)” now on sale!
Click the links above to jump to their corresponding notification.
For more information, please check this week's Update Info.
Thanks for your support, and please continue to enjoy “DEAD OR ALIVE Xtreme Venus Vacation!”
