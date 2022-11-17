 Skip to content

DreamScapes Dimensions update for 17 November 2022

v0.142a

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Optimisations to procedurally generated random instances
  2. Fixed farmland Orc bandit attack animations
  3. Optimised the collectors house area for the fighter's guild entrance quest

Changed files in this update

DreamScapes Dimensions MMORPG Depot Depot 1503445
