Mini Putt update for 17 November 2022

Mini Putt Update - v0.1.194

17 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Mini Putt v0.1.194

Changes

  • Colour of the cannons reticle has been made more obvious and now has a black border around it to help stand out.
  • Size of cannons reticle now stays the same size no matter how far away it is so you can no longer lose sight of it in the distance.
  • Added another variable to targets called "Absorption", it gives you the ability to change how much velocity it takes away from the ball, 0 being none, 1 being 100%

Fixes

  • Cannons mouse sensitivity has been fixed and directly corresponds to the mouse sensitivity for normal play, which can be adjusted in options.
  • Scrollbar on user list in lobby was not scrolling.
  • Scrolling chat messages in the lobby would cause them to lose their bubble around them.
  • Low gravity and slowly moving on small angles was making your ball able to hit/not hit intermittently.
  • Balls that have finished a course should no longer be hittable when collision is turned on.
  • Objects being disabled/enabled constantly anywhere on a map; e.g. in the space map cause the ball to sometimes not be able to be hit constantly.
  • When balls hit objects of the same type as they are already touching they would incorrectly play the hit sound, resulting in a lot of unnecessary ball landing on grass sounds for example.
  • Fuse sound on bombs had an annoying echo.

Added

  • 3 different funnel course pieces.
  • Stone textured trap door
  • Moving cup obstacle piece
  • Swinging axes obstacle piece
  • Spike obstacle piece

Changed files in this update

