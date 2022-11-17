Mini Putt Update - v0.1.194

Mini Putt v0.1.194
Changes
- Colour of the cannons reticle has been made more obvious and now has a black border around it to help stand out.
- Size of cannons reticle now stays the same size no matter how far away it is so you can no longer lose sight of it in the distance.
- Added another variable to targets called "Absorption", it gives you the ability to change how much velocity it takes away from the ball, 0 being none, 1 being 100%
Fixes
- Cannons mouse sensitivity has been fixed and directly corresponds to the mouse sensitivity for normal play, which can be adjusted in options.
- Scrollbar on user list in lobby was not scrolling.
- Scrolling chat messages in the lobby would cause them to lose their bubble around them.
- Low gravity and slowly moving on small angles was making your ball able to hit/not hit intermittently.
- Balls that have finished a course should no longer be hittable when collision is turned on.
- Objects being disabled/enabled constantly anywhere on a map; e.g. in the space map cause the ball to sometimes not be able to be hit constantly.
- When balls hit objects of the same type as they are already touching they would incorrectly play the hit sound, resulting in a lot of unnecessary ball landing on grass sounds for example.
- Fuse sound on bombs had an annoying echo.
Added
- 3 different funnel course pieces.
- Stone textured trap door
- Moving cup obstacle piece
- Swinging axes obstacle piece
- Spike obstacle piece
Changed files in this update