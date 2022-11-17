 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Memetric: Classic update for 17 November 2022

Bug fix

Share · View all patches · Build 9956881 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The latest update introduced a bug in the game that caused a strange save error.
We fixed it as soon as we could.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1915011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link