2.5.1- Friends List, New Inventory System

Changes
- Baby animals now use their own body collider for their size
- Shopkeeper has a minimap icon now
- Added "Confused" head action
- Crouching now lowers your collider to go under/into small areas
- Finally added friend system!
-Requesting (online and offline)
-Blocking
-Friends: you can order them by rank, view the character they are currently on, and private message them
- Inventory items no longer stack, instead most items should take up a single slot of space. Your bank will accept stacks of items to a limit of 50
- Bank no longer uses drag and drop to move objects between inventory and bank, you must use the buttons in the item description area
- Color filter warning appears in character editors now! you can use T to toggle it on and off
Fixes
- Felis cub stealth animations had wonky legs
- Rotation when walking is much tighter now
- Growing characters should no longer grow under the map
- Fixed clipping issues with horns and other face features in Character Selection portraits
- Bans now apply in game and not just when authenticating
- When using Bug Reporter while standing on an Essence Pool, it no longer registers your inputs
- Making edits to existing characters should not give you the "You have too many characters" error
- Less intensity from fire next to shopkeeper at night
- System messages in chat were not being published- they should appear properly on map now
- Brand new players do not have to relog in order to see their newly created characters
- Less intensity from all fires
- Cricket and grasshopper sounds can be heard closer
- Canis can whine again
- Tooltip is darker now
- Camera should be more still when spawning and resetting spawn
- Camera rotation was set to the zoom speed, whoops. it's now set to the proper variables
- Character affinity was capable of being set outside of the four options which made it appear as 'well rounded ' when it should have been set as vitality
Known Bugs
- Friends may or may not appear as green dots on minimap, and have green names in chat
- It may take a while for friends list to register that a friend is offline
- Character selection may show all friends as offline despite this being the case
- Anything having to do with friends is not guaranteed to work perfectly haha
- Bugginess when switching characters in the selection screen vs what appears on screen (sometimes showing two animals)
- Body angle can be weird on jump/landing from a jump
- Time of day might be acting weird for some of you?
