Cereal Soup update for 17 November 2022

2.5.1- Friends List, New Inventory System

Changes

  • Baby animals now use their own body collider for their size
  • Shopkeeper has a minimap icon now
  • Added "Confused" head action
  • Crouching now lowers your collider to go under/into small areas
  • Finally added friend system!
    -Requesting (online and offline)
    -Blocking
    -Friends: you can order them by rank, view the character they are currently on, and private message them
  • Inventory items no longer stack, instead most items should take up a single slot of space. Your bank will accept stacks of items to a limit of 50
  • Bank no longer uses drag and drop to move objects between inventory and bank, you must use the buttons in the item description area
  • Color filter warning appears in character editors now! you can use T to toggle it on and off

Fixes

  • Felis cub stealth animations had wonky legs
  • Rotation when walking is much tighter now
  • Growing characters should no longer grow under the map
  • Fixed clipping issues with horns and other face features in Character Selection portraits
  • Bans now apply in game and not just when authenticating
  • When using Bug Reporter while standing on an Essence Pool, it no longer registers your inputs
  • Making edits to existing characters should not give you the "You have too many characters" error
  • Less intensity from fire next to shopkeeper at night
  • System messages in chat were not being published- they should appear properly on map now
  • Brand new players do not have to relog in order to see their newly created characters
  • Less intensity from all fires
  • Cricket and grasshopper sounds can be heard closer
  • Canis can whine again
  • Tooltip is darker now
  • Camera should be more still when spawning and resetting spawn
  • Camera rotation was set to the zoom speed, whoops. it's now set to the proper variables
  • Character affinity was capable of being set outside of the four options which made it appear as 'well rounded ' when it should have been set as vitality

Known Bugs

  • Friends may or may not appear as green dots on minimap, and have green names in chat
  • It may take a while for friends list to register that a friend is offline
  • Character selection may show all friends as offline despite this being the case
  • Anything having to do with friends is not guaranteed to work perfectly haha
  • Bugginess when switching characters in the selection screen vs what appears on screen (sometimes showing two animals)
  • Body angle can be weird on jump/landing from a jump
  • Time of day might be acting weird for some of you?

Changed files in this update

