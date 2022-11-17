 Skip to content

Sumo Seals update for 17 November 2022

Update Notes for Nov 16 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Introduced new experimental Sports Map - Infinity Ring: Two teams face each other to disassemble the shell of a ball to make it fit in the team goal post
  • Fixed a bug in the Bot AI for Smash mode where the Seals would stop facing the blocks and charging
  • Improved readability of UI text in Survival mode

