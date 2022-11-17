Small Bugfix & Balance Update

- Guild bank item donation is now disabled until the guild withdrawal permission system is ready.
- Update trading to override count to 1 if the item was marked as unstackable, but has more than one item stacked.
- Ships in PVP arenas have had their health adjusted some to help combat power runaway.
- Display names show for more NPCs.
- Set sailor requirements for desert ships.
- Resolved blueprint stacking issue with bone armor & sword designs.
- Hardware haul quest is now requesting the proper item.
- Quests that ask for potatoes in the text will no longer request the tomato item.
- Chickens shouldn't get stuck as often.
- Can't hide a trough under your house anymore.
- Death animation in Slasher maps.
- Hay will fly in the proper direction when used with pitchfork.
- Support system improvements.
- Logging & other prep to catch some pesky bugs.
- New music and sfx.
