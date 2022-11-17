 Skip to content

Arcane Waters update for 17 November 2022

Small Bugfix & Balance Update

Build 9956421

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Guild bank item donation is now disabled until the guild withdrawal permission system is ready.
  • Update trading to override count to 1 if the item was marked as unstackable, but has more than one item stacked.
  • Ships in PVP arenas have had their health adjusted some to help combat power runaway.
  • Display names show for more NPCs.
  • Set sailor requirements for desert ships.
  • Resolved blueprint stacking issue with bone armor & sword designs.
  • Hardware haul quest is now requesting the proper item.
  • Quests that ask for potatoes in the text will no longer request the tomato item.
  • Chickens shouldn't get stuck as often.
  • Can't hide a trough under your house anymore.
  • Death animation in Slasher maps.
  • Hay will fly in the proper direction when used with pitchfork.
  • Support system improvements.
  • Logging & other prep to catch some pesky bugs.
  • New music and sfx.

