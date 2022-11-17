 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pixel Survivors: Roguelike update for 17 November 2022

Small Update (v0.5.1)

Share · View all patches · Build 9956270 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added 2 new passive cards
  • Food dropped from monsters will not be eaten while you are full of health.
  • Critical damage x2 now has orange letters and x3 is red.
  • When hovering over passives in the passive bar you can read their information

Changed files in this update

Depot 1995871
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link