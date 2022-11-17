- Added 2 new passive cards
- Food dropped from monsters will not be eaten while you are full of health.
- Critical damage x2 now has orange letters and x3 is red.
- When hovering over passives in the passive bar you can read their information
Pixel Survivors: Roguelike update for 17 November 2022
Small Update (v0.5.1)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
