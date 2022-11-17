 Skip to content

Nodrog's Fortress update for 17 November 2022

V1.11 Stream HOTFIX

Build 9956259

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following bugs were fixed...

  • "3" not appearing or audible in the Round Countdown sequence.
  • Auto-Life caused a Null-Reference in the Revive code, expecting a Death Tile to have been set when it was skipped.

