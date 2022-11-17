V1.1 Sync Demon Hunting and More

V1.1 Fixes
- Sync Demon occurrences are now correctly added to your PVP Rank.
- Packet sizes were too large in some games, resulting in them not arriving from the server. This would seemingly pause Matches at the end of a Round.
- Player Statuses throughout the round are now properly formatted.
- Summon Achievements were not being recorded. This has been fixed :)
Sync Demon Hunting
- I have encountered significant Sync improvements during internal testing...
- The Particles of Ability FX no longer determine how long they take to be fully deactivated and returned to their pools with a Coroutine. I had thought this was fine, but it could be yet another source of desync.
- A floating point calculation was found in the AI code that averaged Team health, which could have resulted in primarily support classes picking different outcomes when the result was very close to the threshold. This sparked a search for more potential floating point math in the AI code, but no other instances were found directly.
- Several changes were made to ensure the life cycle of all FX are addressed exactly the same, no longer relying on any Coroutines in their destruction code.
- Additional changes were added to the Character Animator that may have helped Sync as well.
- Despite the progress described in the above statements, I will remain ever vigilant in my hunt for the Sync Demon.
Changed files in this update