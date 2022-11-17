 Skip to content

Naval Hurricane update for 17 November 2022

Version 0.094a. A short update with several bugs fixed (hopefully)

Version 0.094a. Build 9955875

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. ‘Contact the Developer’ button has been removed due to limitations of the free version of the Unity service that works behind it.
  2. Several bugs have been fixed.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1738891
