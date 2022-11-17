Update 1.060

New Features and Improvements
- Added Journey gamemode, a series of random scenarios and free builds with objectives; the player keeps their technology and some of their best humans, animals, and items between games
- Added a How-To section for learning the game
- Added the option to enable random economic hardship events such as disease, crops dying, and random fires in Free Build and Scenario modes
- Added an option to give random economic objectives in Free Build
- A Scenario game can have up to 3 AI of any type and difficulty settings
- Added a difficulty option for the Scenario AI to use a reduced start, making them take longer to build up
- Humans operating a construct defend themselves when attacked in melee
- Armorer buildings gain a chimney after copper forging is researched and emit smoke when making metal items
- Various AI improvements
- Various optimizations
Corrections and Fixes
- Pathfinding failed for certain wall geometries
- Units could become stuck next to a building when following a unit far away
- The camera could not zoom out as far as intended on larger maps
- Fixed the behavior of scorpions and catapults mounted on a tower when that tower was burned or disassembled
- Siege machines did not always auto attack enemy humans when they should
- Selecting a resource also selected any enemy units gathering from it
- Wild animals did not attack humans operating constructs
- A human ordered to gather could become stuck trying to get the right tool in rare cases
- The icon scale slider in options did not reflect the real value
- Equipped horse armor was not shown in the Unit -> Carried tab
- A human pulling a small cart used the wrong animation
- The Load UI rename box was misaligned
Balance
- Breeding cows at a farm can create oxen
- Humans with the wrong tool or weapon for a resource gather faster than just using their hands
- Fire spreads along wooden walls for a random distance
UI/UX
- Improved the Scenario setup UI
- The message scroll can expand to show many previous messages
- Increased the maximum map size
- Setting a wall section to disassemble or burn always shows its health bar
- Added distinct sound cues for a few importantn messages
- Added several main menu UI and background sounds
