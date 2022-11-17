 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ruin or Victory update for 17 November 2022

Update 1.060

Share · View all patches · Build 9955824 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features and Improvements

  • Added Journey gamemode, a series of random scenarios and free builds with objectives; the player keeps their technology and some of their best humans, animals, and items between games
  • Added a How-To section for learning the game
  • Added the option to enable random economic hardship events such as disease, crops dying, and random fires in Free Build and Scenario modes
  • Added an option to give random economic objectives in Free Build
  • A Scenario game can have up to 3 AI of any type and difficulty settings
  • Added a difficulty option for the Scenario AI to use a reduced start, making them take longer to build up
  • Humans operating a construct defend themselves when attacked in melee
  • Armorer buildings gain a chimney after copper forging is researched and emit smoke when making metal items
  • Various AI improvements
  • Various optimizations

Corrections and Fixes

  • Pathfinding failed for certain wall geometries
  • Units could become stuck next to a building when following a unit far away
  • The camera could not zoom out as far as intended on larger maps
  • Fixed the behavior of scorpions and catapults mounted on a tower when that tower was burned or disassembled
  • Siege machines did not always auto attack enemy humans when they should
  • Selecting a resource also selected any enemy units gathering from it
  • Wild animals did not attack humans operating constructs
  • A human ordered to gather could become stuck trying to get the right tool in rare cases
  • The icon scale slider in options did not reflect the real value
  • Equipped horse armor was not shown in the Unit -> Carried tab
  • A human pulling a small cart used the wrong animation
  • The Load UI rename box was misaligned

Balance

  • Breeding cows at a farm can create oxen
  • Humans with the wrong tool or weapon for a resource gather faster than just using their hands
  • Fire spreads along wooden walls for a random distance

UI/UX

  • Improved the Scenario setup UI
  • The message scroll can expand to show many previous messages
  • Increased the maximum map size
  • Setting a wall section to disassemble or burn always shows its health bar
  • Added distinct sound cues for a few importantn messages
  • Added several main menu UI and background sounds

Changed files in this update

Depot 1800011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link