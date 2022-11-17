 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Furries & Scalies: Super Scary Halloween Spooky Times Part II update for 17 November 2022

patch, 11.16.2022

Share · View all patches · Build 9955789 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • FIXED: flags

Changed files in this update

Furries & Scalies: Super Scary Halloween Spooky Times Part II Content Depot 1512611
  • Loading history…
FSH2 ux Depot 1512612
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link