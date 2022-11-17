 Skip to content

Monster Girls and the Mysterious Adventure 2 update for 17 November 2022

[Ver 1.2.11170] Update Info

Share · View all patches · Build 9955736 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)

  • Fixed bug in mark effect.
  • Fixed bugs in skills.
  • Fixed the level of some monsters.
  • Requested that some monsters not appear in the monster's nest.
  • Replaced some tutorial images.

