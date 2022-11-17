[Ver 1.2.11170] Update Info

The following items have been updated. (Machine translation)
- Fixed bug in mark effect.
- Fixed bugs in skills.
- Fixed the level of some monsters.
- Requested that some monsters not appear in the monster's nest.
- Replaced some tutorial images.

