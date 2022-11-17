 Skip to content

依盖之书 book of yog update for 17 November 2022

Frontline System Updating Content

17 November 2022

· New Master Frontline Tag
-Rangers(4) -Umbra(4) -Avengers(6) -Sages(4) -Nullifiers(4) -Invokers(6) -Souleaters(4)
-Healers(6) -Summoners(6) -Spiritmasters(4) -Vanguards(4) -fairies(4) -Leaders(2)

· Incease the Level Cap of Frontline, SS/S Blackguard Frontline Upper limit are now Lv. 6/5, when
Balckguard's Frontline reaches certain Level, one Master Frontline can be selected to add.

· Added Level 9/10 effect of Guardian、Striker、assassin、Mythic、Support、Hunter Frontline.

· Adjusted some Guardian and Assassin Frontline effect.

Blackguard Frontline List:

