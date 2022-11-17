- Fixed a bug where achievement notifications would pop up at incorrect times
- Fixed a bug where volume settings are not applied at the start of the game
- Fixed a bug where open dyslexic font does not appear on the checkpoint reached notification
Blooms: Roots of Renewal update for 17 November 2022
Update 1.03
