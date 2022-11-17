 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blooms: Roots of Renewal update for 17 November 2022

Update 1.03

Share · View all patches · Build 9955440 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where achievement notifications would pop up at incorrect times
  • Fixed a bug where volume settings are not applied at the start of the game
  • Fixed a bug where open dyslexic font does not appear on the checkpoint reached notification

Changed files in this update

Depot 2074701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link