Dota 2 update for 17 November 2022
ClientVersion 5547
There are no official patch notes available for this build.
The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.
General
- Updated localization files for Danish, French, Greek, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, English, German, Hungarian, Italian, Korean, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Portuguese - Portugal, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, and Romanian
Cosmetics
- Modified Economy Item: Greevil Master Greevil Golem
- Modified Economy Item: Greevil Master Off-Hand
- Modified Economy Item: Greevil Master Weapon
- Modified Economy Item: Greevil Master Shoulder
- Modified Economy Item: Greevil Master Head
- Modified Economy Item: Greevil Master Belt
- Modified Economy Item: Greevil Master Back
- Modified Economy Item: Greevil Master Arms
- Modified Economy Item: Greevil Master
English Localization
- summon_persona_1:
Summon Persona
- LoadoutSlot_summon_persona_1:
- TI11_Winner:
- DOTA_HoF_Skiter:
- DOTA_HoF_Nine:
- DOTA_HoF_33:
- DOTA_HoF_Saksa:
- DOTA_HoF_Sneyking:
Items
- Orb of Corrosion: Removed attribute
modelwith value of
models/props_gameplay/neutral_box.vmdl
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 2 Depot 381451
- Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
- Loading history…
Extra notes