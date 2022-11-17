 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Dota 2 update for 17 November 2022

ClientVersion 5547

Share · View all patches · Build 9955425 · Last edited by Wendy

There are no official patch notes available for this build.

Extra notes

The following changelog has been automatically generated from GameTracking data.

General

  • Updated localization files for Danish, French, Greek, Traditional Chinese, Thai, Portuguese - Brazil, Bulgarian, Czech, English, German, Hungarian, Italian, Korean, Spanish - Latin America, Norwegian, Portuguese - Portugal, Russian, Simplified Chinese, Spanish - Spain, Swedish, Turkish, Ukrainian, Vietnamese, and Romanian

Cosmetics

  • Modified Economy Item: Greevil Master Greevil Golem
  • Modified Economy Item: Greevil Master Off-Hand
  • Modified Economy Item: Greevil Master Weapon
  • Modified Economy Item: Greevil Master Shoulder
  • Modified Economy Item: Greevil Master Head
  • Modified Economy Item: Greevil Master Belt
  • Modified Economy Item: Greevil Master Back
  • Modified Economy Item: Greevil Master Arms
  • Modified Economy Item: Greevil Master

English Localization

  • summon_persona_1: Summon Persona
  • LoadoutSlot_summon_persona_1: Summon Persona
  • TI11_Winner: Tundra Esports
  • DOTA_HoF_Skiter: Oliver Lepko
  • DOTA_HoF_Nine: Leon Kirilin
  • DOTA_HoF_33: Neta Shapira
  • DOTA_HoF_Saksa: Martin Sazdov
  • DOTA_HoF_Sneyking: Jingjun Wu

Items

  • Orb of Corrosion: Removed attribute model with value of models/props_gameplay/neutral_box.vmdl

Changed files in this update

Dota 2 Content Depot 373301
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Win64 Depot 373303
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Mac Depot 373304
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Linux Depot 373306
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Workshop tools Depot 381450
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 2 Depot 381451
  • Loading history…
Dota 2 Content 6 Depot 381455
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link