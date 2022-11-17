0.1.2 Patch notes (17/11/2022)

Changes:
- The amount of reset points you'll earn for placing a tile will now appear above the timer in the bottom right.
- A build menu has been added to the creative mode to allow for easy access to all of the tiles in the game.
- Tile information now shows up as a tool tip both when hovering over a tile and when you're placing one, so you know what type of tile it is.
- You can now view your personal best stats by clicking the player icon on the bottom right of the main menu. Here you'll find basic stats such as longest survival time, most reset points gained in a game and most tiles placed in a game.
Changed files in this update