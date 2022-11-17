 Skip to content

For a Vast Future update for 17 November 2022

Patch 1.0.3 Released

Last edited by Wendy

Patch 1.0.3 is out with some exciting changes!

Gameplay:

  • Most prominently, save files and the end game screen now show percentage complete, so you know roughly how many more secrets you need to find.
  • Sidequests are less opaque, with more direction as to where you need to go to trigger certain things
  • Slight map tweak in a later area to reduce backtracking

Bugs:

  • Fixed a bug where Dexterity level 0 was actually more powerful than level 1
  • Fixed an incorrect hint text

Balance:

  • Many enemies in the final 1/3 of the game are beefier and less pushovers in general, including some HP and speed increases mainly
  • Final dungeon bosses and enemies have been strengthened considerably

