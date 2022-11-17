Patch 1.0.3 Released

Patch 1.0.3 is out with some exciting changes!
Gameplay:
- Most prominently, save files and the end game screen now show percentage complete, so you know roughly how many more secrets you need to find.
- Sidequests are less opaque, with more direction as to where you need to go to trigger certain things
- Slight map tweak in a later area to reduce backtracking
Bugs:
- Fixed a bug where Dexterity level 0 was actually more powerful than level 1
- Fixed an incorrect hint text
Balance:
- Many enemies in the final 1/3 of the game are beefier and less pushovers in general, including some HP and speed increases mainly
- Final dungeon bosses and enemies have been strengthened considerably
Changed files in this update