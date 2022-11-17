 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ALTAIR BREAKER update for 17 November 2022

Ver.2.0.0 Update information

Share · View all patches · Build 9955323 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Contents included in this update

▼Additional Contents

  • Added the new map “The DEPTH”
  • This is a highly challenging map that changes with each run.
  • This map becomes available after defeating the final form of LAWS-ZERO.
  • The boss can be challenged after defeating all the enemies that appear on the map.
  • A large amount of money can be received after defeating the boss.
  • New LAWS (drone types) will appear in “the DEPTH”
  • Added the new boss “UNKNOWN”

  • Added matching Pedestals in the lounge for "The DEPTH".

  • Added Rankings for “The DEPTH”

  • A ranking event will start where players can compete for the most points earned in "The DEPTH" within a certain period of time. Please check the in-game announcement for the period of the event.
  • You will be automatically included in the ranking event when you log in to the lounge.
  • The top ranking users will be rewarded with a badge icons next to their username during the event.
    *If you get the icon in the regular ranking as well, both icons will be displayed side by side.

  • Added the ranking board in the lounge to check "The DEPTH" rankings.

  • Added Sword of Gargantua popular weapons to the in-game shop.

  • Support for the downloadable content “ROYAL SET”

  • Support for adding and inviting friends in multiplayer [Meta Quest 2 only feature].

▼Game Adjustments

  • Adjusted Mana conversion rate when selling weapons.
    The amount of mana exchanged has been increased and adjusted according to the weapon's enhancement level.

  • Added a different “dashing” method
    Changed dashing operation to buttons.
    Control: Press the B button while moving the left stick in any direction to dash.

  • Raised the Player level limit
    The level limit has been raised from 30 to 50.

▼Bug Fixes

  • Fixed several minor bugs

Changed files in this update

Depot 1909821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link