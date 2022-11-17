Ver.2.0.0 Update information

Contents included in this update
▼Additional Contents
- Added the new map “The DEPTH”
- This is a highly challenging map that changes with each run.
- This map becomes available after defeating the final form of LAWS-ZERO.
- The boss can be challenged after defeating all the enemies that appear on the map.
- A large amount of money can be received after defeating the boss.
- New LAWS (drone types) will appear in “the DEPTH”
- Added the new boss “UNKNOWN”
-
Added matching Pedestals in the lounge for "The DEPTH".
-
Added Rankings for “The DEPTH”
- A ranking event will start where players can compete for the most points earned in "The DEPTH" within a certain period of time. Please check the in-game announcement for the period of the event.
- You will be automatically included in the ranking event when you log in to the lounge.
- The top ranking users will be rewarded with a badge icons next to their username during the event.
*If you get the icon in the regular ranking as well, both icons will be displayed side by side.
-
Added the ranking board in the lounge to check "The DEPTH" rankings.
-
Added Sword of Gargantua popular weapons to the in-game shop.
-
Support for the downloadable content “ROYAL SET”
-
Support for adding and inviting friends in multiplayer [Meta Quest 2 only feature].
▼Game Adjustments
-
Adjusted Mana conversion rate when selling weapons.
The amount of mana exchanged has been increased and adjusted according to the weapon's enhancement level.
-
Added a different “dashing” method
Changed dashing operation to buttons.
Control: Press the B button while moving the left stick in any direction to dash.
-
Raised the Player level limit
The level limit has been raised from 30 to 50.
▼Bug Fixes
- Fixed several minor bugs
