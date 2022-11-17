 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

cyberpunkdreams update for 17 November 2022

Bugfix release

Share · View all patches · Build 9955225 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a problem with time of day cards before first entering the city.
Possibly fixed Miriam's schedule disappearing sometimes.
Additional fixes for The only resort final scene.
Another fix for pinned branches ordering.

Changed files in this update

cyberpunkdreams Content Depot 1361681
  • Loading history…
cyberpunkdreams Linux Depot 1361682
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link