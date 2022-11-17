Fixed a problem with time of day cards before first entering the city.
Possibly fixed Miriam's schedule disappearing sometimes.
Additional fixes for The only resort final scene.
Another fix for pinned branches ordering.
cyberpunkdreams update for 17 November 2022
Bugfix release
