- Custom font should work for all PCs.
- Added a save screen after the introduction to reduce the amount of times players would have to restart the intro because of game overs due to field battles.
- Four new dungeon areas; Scipius Crypt, Trollskull Camp, Fort Crossing, and Doomstone Mine.
- Fixed a bug regarding key items.
- Remade "A Daughter's Love" quest.
- Retouched dungeons that were made earlier in development; Breakshaft Mine, Joff's Cairn, Fort Helsith, and Gladestone Knoll.
- Added Bloodbrothers covenant; a group of vampire hunters led by the vampire-kindred, Rucalda Lothren (find her in Eastwatch).
Alpha 1.1.7 Patch - Nov. 16
