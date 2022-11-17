 Skip to content

Azarine Heart update for 17 November 2022

Alpha 1.1.7 Patch - Nov. 16

  • Custom font should work for all PCs.
  • Added a save screen after the introduction to reduce the amount of times players would have to restart the intro because of game overs due to field battles.
  • Four new dungeon areas; Scipius Crypt, Trollskull Camp, Fort Crossing, and Doomstone Mine.
  • Fixed a bug regarding key items.
  • Remade "A Daughter's Love" quest.
  • Retouched dungeons that were made earlier in development; Breakshaft Mine, Joff's Cairn, Fort Helsith, and Gladestone Knoll.
  • Added Bloodbrothers covenant; a group of vampire hunters led by the vampire-kindred, Rucalda Lothren (find her in Eastwatch).

