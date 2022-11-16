 Skip to content

SurrounDead update for 16 November 2022

Patch 1.2.0e - Hardship - Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ADDITIONS:

  • MP5 and FN-Fal can now attach sights
  • Radiated zombies and zombie bosses do a value of 1 to 5 radiation damage to the player
  • Medical room added to FOB Bravo

CHANGES:

  • Increased resources needed for buildables
  • Increased crafting material stacks
  • Reduced amount of materials you can get from harvestable objects
  • Adjustments to melee weapon damage
  • Deagle damage increased (96 body damage, 204 headshot)
  • M249 fire rate increased, recoil increased
  • Water well won't catch water if a ceiling is above and less water is caught in general
  • Landmine damage upped to above 200 damage
  • Adjustments to fall damage, first level of fall damage won't play an animation anymore either
  • Removed camera shake from molotov

BUG FIXES:

  • Found issue with random events and the containers of that event stay saved in the system and spawned at co-ordinates 0,0,0 of the map every time you loaded in (Save/load system becomes bloated because of this)
  • Fixed melee blocking consuming all stamina
  • Possible fixes for refill containers not refilling loot
  • Fix to lock picking door UI timer causing interaction with inventory to break
  • Fixed not being able to climb up a ladder when it's on an incline
  • Fixes to landmine

