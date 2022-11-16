Patch 1.2.0e - Hardship - Hotfix

ADDITIONS:
- MP5 and FN-Fal can now attach sights
- Radiated zombies and zombie bosses do a value of 1 to 5 radiation damage to the player
- Medical room added to FOB Bravo
CHANGES:
- Increased resources needed for buildables
- Increased crafting material stacks
- Reduced amount of materials you can get from harvestable objects
- Adjustments to melee weapon damage
- Deagle damage increased (96 body damage, 204 headshot)
- M249 fire rate increased, recoil increased
- Water well won't catch water if a ceiling is above and less water is caught in general
- Landmine damage upped to above 200 damage
- Adjustments to fall damage, first level of fall damage won't play an animation anymore either
- Removed camera shake from molotov
BUG FIXES:
- Found issue with random events and the containers of that event stay saved in the system and spawned at co-ordinates 0,0,0 of the map every time you loaded in (Save/load system becomes bloated because of this)
- Fixed melee blocking consuming all stamina
- Possible fixes for refill containers not refilling loot
- Fix to lock picking door UI timer causing interaction with inventory to break
- Fixed not being able to climb up a ladder when it's on an incline
- Fixes to landmine
