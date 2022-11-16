Patch Notes v0.07

Hello everyone! Here are some details about the new patch:
UI
- Guest overview UI has been implemented, and its corresponding button at the bottom of play mode bar has been enabled.
- Individual guest UI has been implemented. This new UI will expose new data about preferences, stats, and activities for each guest.
- Some of this data in these new UI has not yet been implemented fully yet, and actionable gameplay is planned for a future marketing update.
- Improved text visibility of incoming transactions (can be found at the bottom-right of the screen).
Audio
- The radio now starts and is present in the main menu, and the song + radio station persists after starting a new game or loading a save file.
Flavor
- More guest formations have been added.
Performance
- Certain parts of the UI should be a little more performant.
Changed files in this update