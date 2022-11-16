 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

City Block Builder update for 16 November 2022

Patch Notes v0.07

Share · View all patches · Build 9954318 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! Here are some details about the new patch:

UI

  • Guest overview UI has been implemented, and its corresponding button at the bottom of play mode bar has been enabled.
  • Individual guest UI has been implemented. This new UI will expose new data about preferences, stats, and activities for each guest.
  • Some of this data in these new UI has not yet been implemented fully yet, and actionable gameplay is planned for a future marketing update.
  • Improved text visibility of incoming transactions (can be found at the bottom-right of the screen).

Audio

  • The radio now starts and is present in the main menu, and the song + radio station persists after starting a new game or loading a save file.

Flavor

  • More guest formations have been added.

Performance

  • Certain parts of the UI should be a little more performant.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1191801
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link