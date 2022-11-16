 Skip to content

Wally and the FANTASTIC PREDATORS update for 16 November 2022

November 17 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9954085 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

  • Fixed a bug where you may start with -4 score in daily or weekly runs (this was an accident we swear)
  • Attempted to fix a bug where the floor might be blurry after "CHOOSE YOUR CURSE" screen (we are not sure why this happens, seems to happen more frequently on consoles, but we moved the fix to Steam as well)
  • Removed all attempts to uppercase the player name for the eastern font (foxlion intro)
  • Submitted this build (November 17 2022) for "???" to the "???" platform

PS4 and Switch updates should come later this month, to keep the game on par with Windows/Linux/Deck/macOS/"???"

