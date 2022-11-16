New Alpha Released: ALPHA_NOVEMBER_C

New Gashapon Cosmetics:
-
Development Hypnotic Chain (Common Limited Dream Weapon Skin)
-
Shazia Doll (Uncommon Limited Pet)
- This item is currently a work in progress. Animations will be added in the future.
New Content:
-
A Capture the Flag mode has been added.
- Due to the current workload and the work involved in creating a map, the only available map for this mode is Twilight Fountain (which will likely be temporary, as the map was built for Power Struggle). However, players are now able to create their own Capture the Flag maps.
Balancing Adjustments:
- All projectiles are now cleared upon the start of the next round.
- Eye Blaster Warden and Growing Pain Warden have had their detection range reduced.
- E-Laminator's maximum knockback has been increased.
Bug Fixes:
-
Even more attempts at increasing game server stability.
-
Movement interpolation has been reworked.
- This should result in little to no visible change for most players, but higher latency players (typically those with throttled connections) will now appear to have smoother movement.
-
Fixed not being able to clear the Welcome Message in the server settings.
-
Fixed formatting issues in the item descriptions of weapon skins for default weapons.
-
Fixed client timeouts sometimes not triggering on the game server's end.
Miscellaneous:
-
New music composed specifically for Counterpact by miguelangell960 has been added.
-
Game servers can now be locked behind a password.
- These servers can still be listed in the browser, but will show a padlock icon to denote they are locked behind a password. Players will not be able to join unless they input the correct password.
-
Eclipsium bundles have been added to the shop.
- These are items that can be used to trade Eclipsium between players.
- Due to time constraints, these currently use temporary icons. Their icons will be updated in the future.
-
Using emotes or chairs will now reset the AFK timer.
-
Lil' Invader has been adjusted to no longer display decorations below the saucer.
-
Options have been added to export and import localization data.
- Not all in-game text has been made compatible with the localization system yet.
- In the future, official localization data will be included with the game. Due to the localization system being a work-in-progress, and due to a lack of translation resources, players may need to rely on unofficial, community-created translations for the time being.
Changed files in this update