New Alpha Released: ALPHA_NOVEMBER_C

New Gashapon Cosmetics:

New Content:

A Capture the Flag mode has been added.

Balancing Adjustments:

Bug Fixes:

Fixed client timeouts sometimes not triggering on the game server's end.

Fixed formatting issues in the item descriptions of weapon skins for default weapons.

Fixed not being able to clear the Welcome Message in the server settings.

Movement interpolation has been reworked.

Even more attempts at increasing game server stability.

Miscellaneous:

New music composed specifically for Counterpact by miguelangell960 has been added.

Game servers can now be locked behind a password. These servers can still be listed in the browser, but will show a padlock icon to denote they are locked behind a password. Players will not be able to join unless they input the correct password.

Eclipsium bundles have been added to the shop. These are items that can be used to trade Eclipsium between players.

Due to time constraints, these currently use temporary icons. Their icons will be updated in the future.

Using emotes or chairs will now reset the AFK timer.

Lil' Invader has been adjusted to no longer display decorations below the saucer.