HellEscape update for 16 November 2022

Added collision with objects, mimics, and some balancing

Share · View all patches · Build 9953849 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added collision detection to static objects!
  • Added mimic enemies.
  • Made shop activation slightly more visible.
  • Nerfed the 'Pact' artifacts properties.
  • Bosses now tear down objects.
  • Increased 'Holy Bolt' damage.
  • Changed 'Balls of Steel' to ignore aiming direction.

