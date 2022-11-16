- Added collision detection to static objects!
- Added mimic enemies.
- Made shop activation slightly more visible.
- Nerfed the 'Pact' artifacts properties.
- Bosses now tear down objects.
- Increased 'Holy Bolt' damage.
- Changed 'Balls of Steel' to ignore aiming direction.
HellEscape update for 16 November 2022
Added collision with objects, mimics, and some balancing
