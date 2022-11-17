Hello everyone!
Patch 1.9.0.37 is now available. Here’s what’s included:
QOL/Tweaks
- Builders will be more efficient
- Cloister improvements:
--Added new Entrance & Hall descriptions to parts
--Moved the Rustic Cloister wall to the Decorative category
--Updated Decorative category and description
- Destroying a sub-building no longer closes the building window, instead going back to the parent building window
- Updated Help topics and tooltips for Influence, Splendor & Splendor Rating
- Minor music improvements
Bug fixes
- Debuff timer for the Monastery Trade Favour was set to 0
- Construction requirements were displaying wrong font colors and a double space
- The Traders panel was displaying wrong colors for both Wants to buy and Wants to sell categories
Crash Fixes
- Crash related to Trade Routes when clicking on a Courier in your village
Modding
- Exposed Agent need and building function for the Monastic Cloister
- Exposed the Behavior Transporter function
- Exposed the Behavior Tax Collection function
- Exposed sitting animations
Changed files in this update