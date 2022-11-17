 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Foundation update for 17 November 2022

Patch 1.9.0.37 Is Now Available!

Share · View all patches · Build 9953757 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Patch 1.9.0.37 is now available. Here’s what’s included:

QOL/Tweaks

  • Builders will be more efficient
  • Cloister improvements:
    --Added new Entrance & Hall descriptions to parts
    --Moved the Rustic Cloister wall to the Decorative category
    --Updated Decorative category and description
  • Destroying a sub-building no longer closes the building window, instead going back to the parent building window
  • Updated Help topics and tooltips for Influence, Splendor & Splendor Rating
  • Minor music improvements

Bug fixes

  • Debuff timer for the Monastery Trade Favour was set to 0
  • Construction requirements were displaying wrong font colors and a double space
  • The Traders panel was displaying wrong colors for both Wants to buy and Wants to sell categories

Crash Fixes

  • Crash related to Trade Routes when clicking on a Courier in your village

Modding

  • Exposed Agent need and building function for the Monastic Cloister
  • Exposed the Behavior Transporter function
  • Exposed the Behavior Tax Collection function
  • Exposed sitting animations

Changed files in this update

Foundation Content Depot 690831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link