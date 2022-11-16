 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Monster Girl Manager update for 16 November 2022

v0.78 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 9953728 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bugs:

  • Fixed a crash caused by the rainbow gem
  • Fixed a crash caused by sobbing
  • Fixed a softlock caused by alraune acid vomit
  • Fixed a softlock caused by the werewolf transformation
  • Fixed werewolf ear drawing issues
  • Fixed an untransformed werewolf raise animation error
  • Bone Breaker now has sound and animation
  • If an artifact or ability triggers an animation at an end of a turn, it will no longer skip start turn effects

Balance:

  • Acid spray will now only hit the front 2 enemies
  • Increased reap missing hp scaling

Changed files in this update

Monster Girl Manager Content Depot 1806701
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link