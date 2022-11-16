v0.78 Patch Notes

Bugs:
- Fixed a crash caused by the rainbow gem
- Fixed a crash caused by sobbing
- Fixed a softlock caused by alraune acid vomit
- Fixed a softlock caused by the werewolf transformation
- Fixed werewolf ear drawing issues
- Fixed an untransformed werewolf raise animation error
- Bone Breaker now has sound and animation
- If an artifact or ability triggers an animation at an end of a turn, it will no longer skip start turn effects
Balance:
- Acid spray will now only hit the front 2 enemies
- Increased reap missing hp scaling
