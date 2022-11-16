 Skip to content

Drifting Kings update for 16 November 2022

Gymkhana festival Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9953309 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

V 1.1.0 is now live!

-New Gymkhana map(Gymkhana festival)

-Added online Airport map to offline mode for free drift and chill

-Added Sense of speed

-Improved Camera follow and collision detection

-Minor bugs fixes and general improvement

