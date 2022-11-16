Gymkhana festival Update!

V 1.1.0 is now live!
-New Gymkhana map(Gymkhana festival)
-Added online Airport map to offline mode for free drift and chill
-Added Sense of speed
-Improved Camera follow and collision detection
-Minor bugs fixes and general improvement
