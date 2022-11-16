Autumn Patch 2.9.8

A new update for Primal Carnage: Extinction is now available on Steam!

Patch 2.9.8 resolves numerous bugs whilst introducing several quality of life improvements for moment to moment gameplay (with more on the way).

The full changelog is further below, but let's check out some of the more important updates first...

Human Highlights

We introduced healing over time for the floating medkits this halloween, but felt they may have put the humans at just slightly too much of a disadvantage. We decided to keep the feature, but time to heal is now quicker and you receive more health when you grab one. Should give the mercs a leg up.

Pyro's new toy - the Flame Slammer, has a few balance adjustments. With so many explosions going off, we decided to give him less reserve ammo for the incendiary launcher and more slugs for the under-barrel shotgun, since he had way too much of the former and not quite enough of the latter. The incendiary grenades don't burn quite so hot now either, with their after-burn damage cut in half.

The venerable Flamesaw has gained a little extra utility, now able to remove Dilophosaurus venom pools with fire in addition to Cryo acid puddles. It won't leave a firepool behind, but will nullify the status effects. We're still working on some new visuals for it, but the functionality is solid.

Many of the changes we've been exploring for the human team are about making the mercenaries less of a chore to play, smoothing things out and making it easier to use certain abilities. To that end, the machete can now properly do charged heavy attacks while sprinting (it also does more bleed damage).

A couple of weapons including the M4 Carbine and Poison Dart Rifle have received improvements to their aim down sights functionality, with the weapon positions and the models themselves being updated to make aiming much more comfortable.

Finally, if you enjoy playing an electrician, zap traps and the stungun have received a bit of love...

The traps now have a greater zapping radius and trigger faster, with better detection of targets. For the stungun, it now charges much quicker and can reload a little faster. We also fixed a couple of bugs that were preventing these two from working as intended in some cases.

There are more gameplay improvements like these coming in future updates. Right now we're looking at giving the stungun multiple shots before needing to reload, and we'll be continuing to refine the weapons in general.

Dinosaur Highlights

The raptor pounce aiming functionality has been reworked slightly, to make it easier to do the kind of pounce you really want to. Aiming pounces now has a charge-up period, where the indicator shows as yellow before it is ready.

During this charge-up time, you will still do a "quick pounce" forwards instead of using the aimed arc. So it should be less likely you do an aimed pounce when tapping the button to do a regular pounce now.

Pachy mobility has been a big focus for us the last month or so in testing, trying to find a better spot for it in relation to the other Bruisers and wanting its roar to be more useful. With this update, Pachy's base speed is now slower but the roar significantly increases its charge speed. The trade-off is that you cannot turn very well at high velocity. This means the Pachy can still be a speed demon so long as it has the roar active, whilst giving the human players a bit more of a chance to actually hit them.

Charge impact damage for Pachy has also been reduced to a maximum of 60, as even though it is the thickest-headed of the Bruisers, it is still the smallest.

For the spitters, we've expanded the utility of Dilo's fire extinguish ability by allowing charged spit to put out Tyrants and Bruisers that are on fire. Being a small-fry, the Pachy can be extinguished with regular spit. Additionally, bear traps can now be destroyed / deactivated by acid.

This update introduces a new targeting indicator for charged spit, which uses a series of dots instead of the arc line we had before. It is a more accurate representation of where the spit will land, while also being more performance friendly to render (low end PCs and console experienced slowdown when aiming previously). Note that the visuals are not final, and we may swap to a different technique in future.

Back to bear traps, the Acro's stomp attack can now deactivate them! We have also expanded Acro's stomp to have a larger radius with a bump in impact damage to make it more effective.

Finally, there's a number of glitches and exploits resolved for dinosaurs this update such as Tyrants bracing in moments where they shouldn't. For a full list scroll down to the changelog below.

Autumn Events and Beyond

Yep! More store sales are coming, the first being a community-selected Lucky Dip today. 36 classic items are back with a discount for a limited time in-store, get 'em before they're gone!

And later this month, we're bringing in a selection of brand new Autumnal items, so keep an eye out this Thanksgiving for a rotation that's sure to see a flock of Oviraptors descend on the store again.

Elsewhere, we'll be adding more mugs, posters, mousemats and stickers to the official merch store!

Looking ahead, the winter update will be dropping mid-December with the usual horde of holiday cosmetics, along with further fixes and gameplay adjustments as seen in this patch.

We're looking into a lot of small but meaningful additions, from expanded flight controls to healing tranq darts for scientist. Remember, you can always help us test new features and provide feedback by joining [the official Discord server](discord.gg/primalcarnage) to participate in Open Testing!

That said, although we're trying to address any issues we can on the PC side where possible, much of our time is still devoted towards releasing our new PlayStation beta. We hope to share full details about the console carnage soon - [sign up on the official website](www.primalcarnage.com) for more news.

Thankyou for playing!

--The Primal Carnage Team

Full Changelog

Human Changes:

Faster healing from health pickups

Increased initial health gain from +12 to +20 (total HP regained is now +100)

The machete can now strike and be charged up whilst sprinting

Doubled bleed damage amount from machete

Increased base scope sensitivity on weapons that have aim down sights

Modified ironsights for the M4 Carbine to be properly centered and less obstructive

Adjusted ironsights for Poison Dart Rifle so the view is less obscured and properly centered

Reduced stungun charge time by about 40%

Reduced stungun reload time from 2.5 to 2.3 seconds

Fixed stungun not applying extra damage when charged

Zap trap now arms itself quicker

Zap trap now fires faster, with shorter re-fire delay

Fixed zaptrap does no damage when tail is above it

Added a radius for how close zap traps can be placed next to each other

Reduced flame slammer incendiary round reserve ammo from 14 to 10

Increased flame slammer slug shotgun rounds reserve ammo from 25 to 35

Reduced "afterburn" damage for the flame slammer by 50%

Cryo acid pools that have been set on fire now have a shorter hurt interval and more damage

Pyro can now remove Dilophosaur venom pools with the flamethrower

Added a new venom puddle destroy effect

Fixed pyro chainsaw shaking the camera forever if he dies while using it

Dilo venom puddles no longer stop humans healing from pickups

Dilo venom poison effect is now cancelled when collecting a health pickup

(heavy) melee cancels out of scope view

Fixes for human customization & class select animations

Optimizations and updates to certain weapon particle effects

Increased volume and radius of air travel sounds for various explosives

Added sounds to regular pathfinder 3rd person melee animations

Dino Changes:

Acro can now deactivate / destroy bear traps with its stomp attack

Increased radius of Acro stomp damage from 550 to 680

Increased max Acro stomp damage from 190 to 200

Raptor pounce aim indicator is now "charged" up after ~1 second

Aimed pounce now shows as yellow when not ready

If you pounce and indicator is yellow, you'll still be "quick pouncing"

Shortened pounce timeout for novaraptor

Fixed being able to initiate bracing as Tyrant after you have started eating a victim

Attempt to mitigate Flyers not landing when hitting the ground at extreme angles

Added a couple more strong points in Carno's tail

Fixed some holes in the collision mesh of Spino's tail

Reduction to Pachy base movement speed

Pachy now takes longer to reach charge speed

Slower turning rate at high speeds for Pachy

Roaring no longer improves Pachy charge turning rate

Quicker charge acceleration with roar active

Minor reduction to max charge speed and slide speed of Pachy

Fixed sprint speed resetting when toggling sprint during a roar as Pachy

Pachy charge now deals minimum 30 damage, max 60 damage

Increased knockback from Pachy charge impacts

Reduced intensity of Pachy un-roared charge breath sounds

Fixed spit disappearing when hitting bear traps

Fixed beatraps not being destroyed and not granting EXP if a Cryo spits acid on them

Dilophosaurus charged spit can now extinguish Tyrants and Bruisers that are on fire

Pachy now counts as a "small dino" and can be put out by regular dilo spit + puddles

Experimental: swapped the targeting indicator for charged spit to use a trail of dots instead of a beam arc - this is slightly more accurate and easier to render

Fixed being able to cancel spit animations by biting

Fixed dilo spits don't hit dinos / don't extinguish them in some cases

Raised minimum cryo acid impact damage to 35

Updated Dilatatum Carno model

Fixed up Albertensis Cerato model

Adjustments to a couple of Spino models

Fixed some inconsistency issues with a few Spino skins

Other Changes: