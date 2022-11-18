RoboCo Early Access Patch 1 - 11/18/22

Changes:
- Players can now vacuum up the garbage on the ledge in the Soda Me challenge.
- Added a texture to the green rectangle in the Sandwich Server challenge to show that it’s money.
- API documentation now has a version number.
- Updated the API documentation with readout examples for the common properties that use simple print formatting.
Bug fixes:
- Steam Workshop tags now localize properly instead of counting as separate tags.
- A human in the sandbox environment was prone to walking through a build zone. Their walking path has been updated so they should no longer do that (barring robot interference).
- Propeller models have been swapped to match expected thrust direction.
Changed files in this update