RoboCo update for 18 November 2022

RoboCo Early Access Patch 1 - 11/18/22

Changes:

  • Players can now vacuum up the garbage on the ledge in the Soda Me challenge.
  • Added a texture to the green rectangle in the Sandwich Server challenge to show that it’s money.
  • API documentation now has a version number.
  • Updated the API documentation with readout examples for the common properties that use simple print formatting.

Bug fixes:

  • Steam Workshop tags now localize properly instead of counting as separate tags.
  • A human in the sandbox environment was prone to walking through a build zone. Their walking path has been updated so they should no longer do that (barring robot interference).
  • Propeller models have been swapped to match expected thrust direction.

