Legend Bowl - Patch (November 16, 2022)

Hey Legend Bowlers!

Here's a minor update to resolve some issues reported by users from the community. Enjoy!

Blocking during returns nerfed to avoid high rate of touchdown returns.

Field goal post height increased to look more realistic.

Field goal dimensions updated for more precise ball collision detection.

Field goal and punt play art updated to display inside play art box.

Fixed issue where extra up scroll arrow appears in franchise > rosters > player editor screen.

Cleaned up AI timeout logic to not call timeouts on last play before half unless clock is about to run out.

Updated patch notes link.

Patch Version 1.0.3.7