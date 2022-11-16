Update 1.1

New Content:
- Addition of Wretch Zombie and her baby
- Addition of Slobber Zombie
- Addition of Brute and Mutant Brute Zombie
- Addition of Gift Zombie
- Addition of "Information" sub menu in Workshop
- Powerups now flash for 5 seconds before disappearing
- New frozen enemy model
- Unique voices for female zombie types
- AI enhancements including- better pathfinding, braking distance and attack sounds
- New animations for certain zombies
- Menu button changes
Balance Changes:
- Medium suppressor damage decreased to 1.15x Default
- Saiga suppressor damage decreased to 1.1x Default
- Large suppressor damage decreased to 1.3x Default
- Short suppressor damage decreased to 1.25x Default
- Spitter range attack decreased by 33%
- Zombie ammo drop rate increased at the end of each round
- Zombie health pool increases slower over rounds
- Zombie spawn interval decreased
- Tank class health regen reduced from 10second decrease to 5 second decrease
- Tank class now also reduces default acceleration by 20%
- Ammo crate is now more expensive in accordance to the current round
- Lifesteal will now take into account possibility of multiple health points per bullet landed
Bug Fixes:
- Zombies no longer push the player
- Pistol slide no longer set back when running out of ammunition
- Dead zombies visible on ground more clearly
- Custom skin able to be used when upgrading weapon with toggle in Armoury
- M16 Weapon reworks
- Ammo pickup bug where doubles reserve ammunition fixed
- Zombie acceleration will now increase at same rate as zombie speed
- Bug where picking up a second overcharge powerup not working now fixed
- Fixed ice colliders of some zombies
- Page 3 of striped now accessible
- Fixed attract nade not working
- Fixed Cargo Leaderboard not working
- Removed old Giant model and replaced with new slobber model to prevent invisible bug
- Shotgun and Kar weapons no longer cancel a reload when sprinting
- Ability shop bug fixes
- Fixed some weapon parts not being selected in armoury for skins
