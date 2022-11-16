 Skip to content

Pathogen: Survival update for 16 November 2022

Update 1.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Content:

  • Addition of Wretch Zombie and her baby
  • Addition of Slobber Zombie
  • Addition of Brute and Mutant Brute Zombie
  • Addition of Gift Zombie
  • Addition of "Information" sub menu in Workshop
  • Powerups now flash for 5 seconds before disappearing
  • New frozen enemy model
  • Unique voices for female zombie types
  • AI enhancements including- better pathfinding, braking distance and attack sounds
  • New animations for certain zombies
  • Menu button changes

Balance Changes:

  • Medium suppressor damage decreased to 1.15x Default
  • Saiga suppressor damage decreased to 1.1x Default
  • Large suppressor damage decreased to 1.3x Default
  • Short suppressor damage decreased to 1.25x Default
  • Spitter range attack decreased by 33%
  • Zombie ammo drop rate increased at the end of each round
  • Zombie health pool increases slower over rounds
  • Zombie spawn interval decreased
  • Tank class health regen reduced from 10second decrease to 5 second decrease
  • Tank class now also reduces default acceleration by 20%
  • Ammo crate is now more expensive in accordance to the current round
  • Lifesteal will now take into account possibility of multiple health points per bullet landed

Bug Fixes:

  • Zombies no longer push the player
  • Pistol slide no longer set back when running out of ammunition
  • Dead zombies visible on ground more clearly
  • Custom skin able to be used when upgrading weapon with toggle in Armoury
  • M16 Weapon reworks
  • Ammo pickup bug where doubles reserve ammunition fixed
  • Zombie acceleration will now increase at same rate as zombie speed
  • Bug where picking up a second overcharge powerup not working now fixed
  • Fixed ice colliders of some zombies
  • Page 3 of striped now accessible
  • Fixed attract nade not working
  • Fixed Cargo Leaderboard not working
  • Removed old Giant model and replaced with new slobber model to prevent invisible bug
  • Shotgun and Kar weapons no longer cancel a reload when sprinting
  • Ability shop bug fixes
  • Fixed some weapon parts not being selected in armoury for skins

