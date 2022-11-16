Version 3.2.6

- Improve accessibility issues for all languages.
- Build a system to be ready for a new big update that will come soon.
- Fixed Thai language issues.
- Improved right to left text view. (Arabic, Persian, Hebrew and Urdu)
- Improved game UI, Speed and stability.
Updated many countries' armies, relations and economy based on real world data.
Fixed reported issues and continue to improve Artificial Intelligence.
We plan to add countless new scenarios, diplomacy & spies & war options, technologies, online multiplayer...
Your support is important to us to continue developing.
Thank you,
iGindis Team
Changed files in this update