Middle East Empire 2027 update for 16 November 2022

Version 3.7.7

Build 9952504

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Improve accessibility issues for all languages.
  • Build a system to be ready for a new big update that will come soon.
  • Fixed Thai language issues.
  • Improved right to left text view. (Arabic, Persian, Hebrew and Urdu)
  • Improved game UI, Speed and stability.
    Updated many countries' armies, relations and economy based on real world data.‎
     Fixed reported issues and continue to improve Artificial Intelligence.‎

We plan to add countless new scenarios, diplomacy & spies & war options, technologies, online multiplayer...‎
Your support is important to us to continue developing.‎
Thank you,‎
iGindis Team

