V0.12410 - Hotfix (Experimental)

Quick fixes for yesterday's update:
- Fixed rails going underground on Railway scenario.
- Fixed short map border on Railway.
- Fixed area at the end of the Railway map with no ground collision.
- Headlamp shadow proxy is no longer visible.
- Headlamps knocked off the vehicle no longer function.
- Fixed hit point indicator toggle not working.
- Stopped soft lock on Railway custom battles by using units with a total mass over a certain amount.
- Stopped soft lock after pressing escape after resetting a custom battle.
- Fixed turrets flying off and being culled past a certain distance not being un-culled when returning to the designer.
- Fixed parts not being perfectly reset after being knocked off the vehicle.
