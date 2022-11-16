 Skip to content

Sprocket update for 16 November 2022

V0.12410 - Hotfix (Experimental)

Share · View all patches · Build 9952300 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hi all,

Quick fixes for yesterday's update:

  • Fixed rails going underground on Railway scenario.
  • Fixed short map border on Railway.
  • Fixed area at the end of the Railway map with no ground collision.
  • Headlamp shadow proxy is no longer visible.
  • Headlamps knocked off the vehicle no longer function.
  • Fixed hit point indicator toggle not working.
  • Stopped soft lock on Railway custom battles by using units with a total mass over a certain amount.
  • Stopped soft lock after pressing escape after resetting a custom battle.
  • Fixed turrets flying off and being culled past a certain distance not being un-culled when returning to the designer.
  • Fixed parts not being perfectly reset after being knocked off the vehicle.
  • Hamish

