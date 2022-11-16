Modern Warfare II Season 01 Patch Notes and Warzone 2.0 Launch

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello MWII and WZ2 Players!

Season 01 marks the launch of the free-to-play Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 and the much-anticipated DMZ experience. We hope you’re ready to dive into new maps, modes, missions, and more.

In addition to all of the new content, we also want to provide more information on updates to MWII in patch notes. We’ve also included critical intel on WZ2 and DMZ below.

Going forward, expect additional Warzone 2.0 community updates from our partners at Raven Software while we focus on new content and support for Modern Warfare II. We’ll be working together to make sure key information is available for all players across modes and titles.

RICOCHET ANTI-CHEAT

With the launch of Season 01, RICOCHET Anti-Cheat™ will be live, globally, across Warzone 2.0 Battle Royale and Warzone 2.0 DMZ. RICOCHET Anti-Cheat is currently live in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. Learn more about #TeamRICOCHET here.

BATTLE PASS

Season 01 marks the launch of our all new Battle Pass, in which players are able to choose the rewards they want as they progress. While there are 100+ tiers, this new map format allows for personalized progression with unlocks. Players can also progress with Battle Tokens Tier Skips. Take a deeper dive into the Battle Pass on the Call of Duty Blog.

WEAPONS

Our Season 01 weapons drop runs the gamut of playstyles, from the high speed BAS-P Submachine Gun, to the hard-hitting Victus XMR Sniper Rifle. Mid-range combat is always an option with the super stable and high rate of fire M13B… if you are up to the challenge of unlocking it. These new Weapons will expand Loadout capabilities to cover all the exciting new modes Season 01 has to offer. Head to the Battle Pass to see where you can unlock these weapons and more.

PROGRESSION

Players can now progress beyond level 55 and earn Prestige rewards. Seasonal progression will not reset.

BUNDLES

Here’s what will be live in the store on Day 1 of Season 01:

Executive Warfighter

Violent Embrace

Atomic Sunrise

Tactical Human

CDL Launch Pack

New Weapons

Victus XMR: Sniper Rifle

Free Weapon acquirable via the Season 01 Battle Pass (A15)

As the longest range Sniper Rifle in our arsenal– we fully expect that the Victus XMR will be a player favorite when taking on dropping into the vastness of Al Mazrah. The first bullet-drop-indicating scope can be unlocked by leveling-up this weapon.

BAS-P: Submachine Gun

Free Weapon acquirable via the Season 01 Battle Pass (A6)

M13B: Assault Rifle

Unlocked via Store Bundle or Weapon Unlock Challenge

[h1]Weapon Balancing

» Assault Rifles «

Increase to long distance flinch on all Assault Rifles

Kastov 545

ADS speed increase

Improved ironsight ADS sight picture

Kastov-74u

ADS speed decrease

Hip spread increase

M4

Hip spread reduction

M16

Rate of fire increase

Hip spread reduction

Recoil recenter speed increase

Shot grouping improvement

Increase ADS movement speed

Increase strafing movement speed

Semi auto recoil reduction

Semi auto damage reduction

STB 556

Close range damage reduction

Reduced sprint to fire speed

» Battle Rifles «

FTac Recon

ADS speed improvement

5 round magazine - speed and handling improvement

Increased flinch caused by bullets

Hip spread decrease

SO-14

Increased hip fire when full auto

» Handguns «

Increase to close range flinch on all Handguns

» Light Machine Guns «

Increase to long distance flinch on all Light Machine Guns

» Marksman Rifles «

Lockwood 300

Damage range reduction

SA-B 50

Minor increase to flinch when hit

SP-R 208

Large increase to flinch when hit

» Shotguns «

Increase to close range flinch on all Shotguns

Bryson 800

Close range damage increase

Hip spread increase

» Submachine Guns «

Increase to long distance flinch on all Submachine Guns

FFS Hurricane

ADS move speed increase

Increased headshot damage

Increased far damage range

Minibak

Movement speed decrease

Damage range decrease

ADS speed decrease

Hip spread increase

PDSW 528

Movement speed increase

Damage range increase

ADS speed increase

Hip spread decrease

Adding Laser and Flashlight Attachments:

1mW Artemis Laser

1mW Quick Fire Laser

Accu-Shot 5mW Laser

VLK LZR 7mW

7mW Canted Laser

Schlager ULO-66 Laser



VEL 46

Damage range increase

» Sniper Rifles «

Signal .50

Fixed attributes on the Signal .50 barrels:

21.5" Fluted Fifty

23.5" SA Fifty-H7

WEAPON BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue with the Schlager TTF3 Riser ammo comb on the STB 556 Assault Rifle

Dropshot exploit fix

Fixed exploit with bipod mount launching, re-enabled bipod use.

Fixed incendiary damage over time to not flinch the player

OPERATORS

Zeus | KorTac

The last of his name, Zeus established the “Thunder” Corps counter-terrorism group dedicated to hunting down AQ.

Unlocked automatically with purchase of Season 01 Battle Pass.

Balancing

Reduced the critical damage multiplier on the Heavy Tank (from 1.6 to 1.25)

Reduced the damage of the PILA against tanks from 30 to 25%

Reduced vehicle explosive damage against other vehicles (percentage varies by vehicle)

Bug Fixes

Tuned exiting the RHIB to help mitigate an issue with players getting stuck

Exiting the RHIB now places you within the boat. You'll no longer be left in the water behind the boat when moving.

Fixes to vehicle-on-vehicle bug that caused vehicles flying as a result of certain collisions and vehicles pushing others back.

Fixed a bug where the vehicle camera was re-initializing after repairing a wheel.

Fixed vehicles becoming permanently submerged when another vehicle lands on top of them.

MULTIPLAYER

Maps

Shoot House (6v6) is now live with Season 01. Set in Las Almas, this map will engage new and veteran players alike. Get all the intel on this location here.

Battle Maps

Fixed floating grass in Sarrif Bay

Fixed stretched texture in Santa Seña

Miscellaneous bug and exploit fixes across all Battle Maps

Core Maps

Fixed bullet penetration issues across some maps

Player and equipment collision fixes

Al Bagra Fortress barracks lighting fixed

Fixed some deployable cover locations

General exploit fixes

Modes

Special Ops

“Defender: Mt. Zaya - Modified” mission is now available

“High Ground” mission now available

Fixed bug where players were unable to revive a teammate if they went down near an ammo box

Now rewards Stars when collecting intel

Stars awarded upon collecting 5 intel; 2 for every intel

Single Player

Addressed issue where player could get stuck in the elevator during the “Countdown” mission

Fixed issue where sequence would not kick off during second half of “Kill or Capture” mission

Equipment

The Drill Charge sticking to the Riot Shield will always kill the player using the Riot Shield (even if they have the Bomb Squad perk).

Killstreaks

Cluster Mines now stick to all vehicles.

Ally deaths no longer give the player assist points while their Counter UAV is active.

UI/UX

Combat Record has been added for Core Multiplayer

Calling card menu has been revamped to show challenges

Customize tab added (with the addition of custom loading screens)

Other new content types:

Operator finishing moves

Gunscreens

War Tracks

Updates to Weapons tab including:

Weapon brands visible

Streamlined Blueprint navigation

CDL Moshpit

Due to recently discovered issues, CDL Moshpit will not go live on the morning of 11/16, as expected. Stay tuned to @Treyarch on Twitter for updates on launch timing while fixes are implemented.

When enabled, play competitive, 4v4 matches using the same modes, maps, and settings used in the Call of Duty League 2023 ruleset.

Select Weapons, Attachments, Equipment, Perks, Field Upgrades, and Streaks are restricted based on official CDL Competitive rules.

Game Modes and Maps:

CDL Search and Destroy

Al Bagra Fortress

Breenburgh Hotel

El Asilo

Embassy

Mercado Las Almas

CDL Hardpoint

Al Bagra Fortress

Breenburgh Hotel

Embassy

Mercado Las Almas

Zarqwa Hydroelectric

CDL Control

Al Bagra Fortress

Breenburgh Hotel

El Asilo

Be sure to follow our official Trello board for known issue tracking and updates.

WARZONE 2.0

PLAYLISTS

Battle Royale

Solos

Max Players: 150

Assimilation*: Off

Duos

Max Players: 150

Assimilation*: Refill

Quads

Max Players: 152

Assimilation*: Refill

Third Person

Trios

Max Players: 150

Assimilation*: Refill

Unhinged

Trios

Max Players: 150

Assimilation*: Up to 6 Players Per Squad

For regular updates about the Playlist and other Scheduled Events, check out the dedicated Warzone Trello Board.

*In squad-based DMZ modes, as well as special Battle Royale playlists, you have the choice to join up with enemy Operators and form a larger squad. Refill indicates squads can be assimilated up to their original size.

MODES

Battle Royale

Core

Best in-class. Drop into Al Mazrah to experience all of the new features in Warzone 2.0.

Third Person

For the first time in Warzone history, players can now play with the camera fixed behind their Operator model and have the ability to swap between the left and right shoulder when aiming. Players will have to entirely rethink how they approach movement, engagements, and their overall strategy.

Unhinged

Break the squad limit boundaries by using Assimilation to grow your squad up to 6 players! Alliances are fragile in this game mode and you may find yourself out numbered at any point.

DMZ

Trios

Max Players: 66

Assimilation Setting: Up to 6 Players Per Squad

Solos or Duos can elect not to fill

We are excited to debut DMZ with the launch of Warzone 2.0. DMZ is a dangerous, diverse and deep open world experience where players can choose their level of intensity.

Borrowing from the full blog we posted last week, here are a few critical pieces of information ahead of your first infil to the Al Mazrah Exclusion Zone:

In DMZ, the conditions for winning are your own– you decide the stakes.

Players choose missions from three factions which level-up as you complete objectives. Each mission has a unique reward and missions get progressively harder.

Squads can pick up contracts in-world for extra cash and XP.

The many locked spaces in Al Mazrah can be opened with specific keys found around the map.

If you’ve had your fill and want an even harder challenge you can go after other operators and harvest whatever they have looted.

Exfil is always the ultimate goal.

When gearing up players can choose between their Insured Weapons which are built from Gunsmith progression unlocks or from their Stash of Contraband Weapons. If an insured weapon is lost in the DMZ it goes on a cooldown. Players can wait for this cooldown or they can extract cash to speed up the time it takes to get their insured weapon back. Contraband weapons are weapons extracted from the DMZ. These cannot be changed and if they are lost, they are lost for good.

We look forward to players diving into the DMZ. We’re excited to see our community map out the many locked areas and we can’t wait to see all of your battles over the Weapons Case. Al Mazrah is a dangerous place… Our recommendation to all of you: conserve your ammo, stay with your squad and watch your six. Good hunting.

MAP

Welcome to Al Mazrah

Al Mazrah is a massive new landscape that comprises the metropolitan area and rural outskirts within the Republic of Adal. This new map includes 6 Sectors, 25 Zones, 18 Major Points of Interest, dozens of Minor Points of Interest, strategic Landmarks sprinkled across the battlefield… all brand new for you to discover! As the biggest Battle Royale map we have ever made, we are certain you will find a drop that suits your playstyle.

Major Points of Interest

Oasis

Taraq Village

Rohan Oil

Al Safwa Quarry

Al Mazrah City

Zarqwa Hydroelectric

Mawizeh Marshlands

Sattiq Caves

Zaya Observatory

Al Sharim Pass

Ahkdar Village

Sa’id City

Hafid Port

Sawah Village

El Samman Cemetery

Sarrif Bay

Al Bagra Fortress

Al Malik Airport

Landmarks

Ammo Cache

Bank of Adal

Burger Town

Comms Tower

Fire Station

Gas Station (Land)

Gas Station (Marine)

Grocery Market

Police Station

Medical Center

For a deep dive into Al Mazrah and everything it has to offer, check out the official Tactical Map Guide!

New Gulag

This abandoned medieval fortress off the coast of Al Mazrah has been repurposed for sinister games by Shadow Company.

GAMEPLAY

Feature Highlights

New Strongholds & Black Sites

Strongholds are a brand new, multifaceted feature that are going to fundamentally change the way some players choose to spend their time. They represent a high-risk opportunity for teams to get a full Loadout early and a localized UAV for strategic positioning. Teams that are the first to clear a Stronghold will be granted a single Black Site key - an invitation to challenge fortified enemy combatants for the most valuable loot Al Mazrah has to offer. Black Sites are only found in Battle Royale.

New Gulag Experience

This new 2v2 Gulag offers different pathways to ensure redeployment including an unprecedented co-optional one. Duos can choose to eliminate the enemy squad to secure release before overtime. Players will spawn with a Pistol or Shotgun, one Lethal Equipment, and one Tactical Equipment. Superior ground loot will spawn towards the center of the map, getting progressively more valuable over match time. Once Overtime kicks in, The Jailer will spawn. Players will have the choice to work together to eliminate this foe, rewarding all 4 Players with redeployment to the battlefield. Ultimately, however you choose to win, you’ll redeploy with everything you looted for another chance at victory.

New Multi-Circles

At random, and at any point during a Battle Royale match, the circle can split into upwards of 3 smaller circles, which will ultimately remerge for the final showdown. With mobility being a crucial factor here, we’ve put an emphasis on player choice as far as vehicles go and whether your team travels by air, land, or sea.

New Loadout System

Custom Loadouts

Custom Loadouts can be built in the Gunsmith menu and are composed of a Primary Weapon, a Secondary Weapon, a choice of Lethal Equipment, a choice of a Tactical Equipment, and a choice of a Perk Package designed around preferred playstyles.

Buy Stations

The Primary Weapon that players design for their Loadout will be available to purchase via Buy Stations found throughout Al Mazrah.

Stronghold Crates New Landmark Rewards

In Battle Royale, if players want to access the entirety of their Loadout early, they’re going to have to work for it. Full Loadouts can be earned as a reward for completing one of the three active, AI-defended Strongholds found throughout the map.

Loadout Drops

Not willing to brave an early Stronghold? A new mid-game Public Event will drop a limited number of Loadout Drops for players to claim. It’s worth noting that an individual Loadout is only usable once per player on a team, but will remain on the field for other teams to loot.

New Looting System

Players will have access to the new Backpack & Inventory system, uniquely adapted to Battle Royale and DMZ modes, which allows for a more strategic approach to looting.

In Battle Royale, loot will pop out of Supply Boxes onto the ground, allowing players within close proximity to automatically pick it up. This will either stack with existing slots or fill new ones.

In DMZ, players will be presented with the entirety of the new Backpack, having to carefully choose when to loot and how to manage their inventory.

Loot containers can come in different shapes and sizes, including but not limited to: duffel bags, cash registers, weapon lockers, and medicine cabinets.

Player opponents will also drop a lootable Backpack upon elimination that uses this system.

And So Much More…

Warzone 2.0 was built from the ground up with Modern Warfare II as a shared experience.The key innovations we’ve brought to MWII Multiplayer exist across Warzone 2.0 as well.

Below we will discuss new features from Modern Warfare II, alongside familiar features from the original Warzone, that we’ve brought together into a single, ultimate Battle Royale experience.

New Contextual Loot

Containers and ground loot can be found in logical locations across the map

i.e. Self Revives can be found in medicine cabinets, while plate carriers may be found at a police station.

New Movement

Diving

Players are now able to dive.

Swimming

Operators are now able to swim! Leverage this new feature to hide, reposition, or engage in submerged aquatic combat using your Handgun.

Leaning Out of Vehicles

Passengers in a vehicle can now lean out of the window (that is if your door remains intact) to engage in combat using any selection of equipped Weapons.

Climbing Onto Moving Vehicle

Passengers in a vehicle can now climb out of the window and onto the roof while in motion.

Wall Hanging

Players can now grab onto wall ledges or the top of vehicles and choose to peak or even fire their Handguns before climbing over.

New Buy Station

Buy Stations have been upgraded and adjusted.

Item inventory and stock may vary from one station to another.

Custom Primary Weapons can be purchased for a considerable fee.

The Firesale Public Event will add new items to Buy Station inventory.

In Battle Royale, Players will find an option to buy back their fallen allies.

In DMZ, Players will be able to purchase Contraband Weapons, as well as sell items they’ve looted throughout the world.

New Armor Plate Carriers

Players will infil with fewer default slots for wearable Armor Plates. Players will have to search the battlefield for upgraded Armor Plate Carriers in order to unlock additional slots, with a maximum of three. Players who have a maximum of three Armor Plates equipped will be resistant to damage that would otherwise down them in one shot.

New Enemies

In Battle Royale, Al Qatala forces can be found in a variety of areas including the Gulag, Strongholds, and Black Sites. These enemy combatants range in difficulty, from basic reinforcements to unique, boss-style Juggernauts.

New Assimilation Mechanic

This brand new interaction allows players to prompt opponents to join their squad, with a max squad size that varies depending on the game mode.

This feature enables squads who have lost a player to fill the empty spot for a fair chance at victory.

New Interrogation Mechanic

Reveal enemy players, enemy equipment, and earn a $1,000 reward by successfully interacting with a downed opponent before they are eliminated.

New Proximity Chat

Players are now able to interact with other players (if enabled) they encounter in a match via proximity voice chat.

New Perk Packages

While creating a Custom Loadout, players will be prompted to select one of the following Perk Packages that are adapted to various unique playstyles:

Vanguard

Double Time | Bomb Squad | Resupply | High Alert

Commando

Scavenger | Strong Arm | Fast Hands | High Alert

Specter

Double Time | Tracker | Spotter | Ghost

Scout

Scavenger | Strong Arm | Focus | Ghost

Sentinel

Battle Hardened | Bomb Squad | Cold Blooded | Overclock

Warden

Double Time | Strong Arm | Fast Hands | Overclock

Weapons Specialist

Overkill | Strong Arm | Spotter | Survivor

Recon

Double Time | Tracker | Focus | Birdseye

The new Perks that are found within the Perk Packages detailed above are as follows:

Birdseye

UAV and Radar pings show the heading of the enemy.

Bomb Squad

Take reduced damage from non-killstreak explosives. Reset fuse timers when picking up live grenades.

Fast Hands

Reload, use equipment, and swap weapons faster.

Focus

Extended hold breath duration and reduced flinch when ADS.

Overclock

Field Upgrades are rechargeable and you can store an additional charge. Charge rate decreased by 20%.

Resupply

Start with an additional Lethal. Recharge equipment over 30 seconds. Previously known as Restock.

Strong Arm

Throw equipment further. See a preview of the trajectory.

Survivor

Enemies that down you get automatically pinged. Get revived faster by allies.

New Equipment

Tactical

Shock Stick - Electrical device that sticks to surfaces as well as opponents. Electrocutes enemies, destroys equipment, causes opponents to fire their weapon uncontrollably, and causes vehicles to go haywire.

Lethal

Drill Charge - Charge with a thermal lance that can burrow into surfaces before exploding.

New Killstreaks

Cluster Mine

Throw a device that launches a cluster of smaller mines within the immediate area.

Mortar Strike

Signal several waves of mortars to attack a location.

New Field Upgrades

Battle Rage

An experimental stimulant that gives you an adrenaline rush resulting in quicker Health regeneration, resistance to enemy Tactical Equipment and explosives, and a constantly refreshed Tactical Sprint. This effect persists through damage.

DDoS

Activates a device that deactivates electronics, and disrupts enemy sensors in the immediate area for a short period of time.

Inflatable Decoy

A proximity activated decoy mine that violently deploys a kevlar target to confuse and distract opponents.

Portable Radar

Emits a periodic radar ping to detect nearby enemies.

Revive Pistol

Equip a revive pistol capable of reviving downed teammates or yourself. Hits to critical locations may be harmful to hostile targets.

Suppression Mine

A trip mine that, when triggered, emits a constant sound wave that disrupts enemy vision and slows their movement.

New Contracts

Safecracker

Blow open three marked safes full of enemy supplies.

Intel

Locate a hard drive containing enemy intelligence and deliver it to the marked upload station.

[REDACTED]

[REDACTED]

New Vehicle Durability

Certain heavy and medium vehicles are more likely to go into a "Disabled" state when hit with explosives, rather than being outright destroyed, to better allow for counterplay opportunities.

New Vehicle Fuel & Repair System

Fuel

Most vehicles use gas as fuel which is consumed over time, eventually rendering the vehicle unusable.

Gas Stations (Land and Marine)

Can be used by players to repair and refuel vehicles.

Gas Cans

In addition to parking at a Gas Station pump, vehicles can be refilled by using Gas Cans which can be found throughout the map. These can be stored in your backpack and used while operating the vehicle.

Repairs

Vehicles can be repaired by parking them at Gas Stations located throughout the map. Damaged tires can also be repaired by interacting with them.

New Vehicles

Al Mazrah offers an array of new vehicles, alongside familiar ones, to allow players to choose how they engage opponents or how they reposition themselves across the battlefield.

Some of the vehicles you can expect to encounter include:

Land Vehicles

Chop Top - This open-air, off-road vehicle provides little protection but can be used for rapid movement between objectives.

GMC HUMMER EV - Fast and quiet, this all-electric supertruck is engineered for off-road traversal.

Hatchback - Four-door civilian vehicle without any significant protection. Good luck.

LTV - A specialized light combat vehicle designed to handle extreme terrain and unconventional combat. Available with and without the mounted .50 Cal machine gun.

SUV - All-terrain civilian 4x4 with a boxy frame for quick extraction.

Aerial Vehicles

Heavy Chopper - A heavily armored search and rescue helicopter. Can transport troops to the combat zone and deploy flares when targeted by anti-aircraft ordnance.

Aquatic Vehicles

Armored Patrol Boat - Reinforced aquatic vehicle with mounted .50 Cal machine guns.

RHIB - Maneuverable tactical boat designed for Special Forces.

QUALITY OF LIFE

As mentioned above, Warzone 2.0 is a shared experience with Modern Warfare II. As such, players can expect to see quality of life changes across all modes including Multiplayer, Battle Royale, and DMZ.

Improved Footstep Audio

The audio team has made significant improvements to the audio system to address this key area.

Squad Score in the UI

Players will now be able to see the total scores for their entire squad in the in-game Scoreboard.

Join In Queue

Players are now able to join other Players while they are queued up.

If a Player joins a full squad that is already queued, the squad will be removed from said queue.

Stowed Weapon Infil

To guarantee a fair match start, weapons are stowed while skydiving during initial deployment.

Ascenders

Players now can look around and shoot their weapon while using an ascender.

Players can now attach to an ascender while falling.

Parachuting

Players who are parachuting can now mantle and ledge hang.

Ledge Hanging

The new ledge hanging mechanic makes it easier to traverse over large obstacles.

Automatic Item Pickup

Backpack slots occupied by stackable items will automatically pick up additional copies until that stack reaches max capacity. This works great when players want to plan ahead for future ammo needs.

UI/UX

New Menu Features

Tactical Ping Wheel: Players can now hold the Ping keybind to communicate via custom visuals and voice lines including:

General Ping

Attacking Here

Watching Here

Looting Here

Regrouping Here

Stay Quiet

I Need Help

Assimilation Related

Looking For Party

This feature now includes the following preference filters:

In-Game Communication Style: Voice Chat, Text Chat, Ping

Main Language: Select up to 3 language preferences

Playstyle (Primary, Secondary): Competitive, Casual, Objectives, High Kills

To access this, click “Find A Party”, select the mode you want to play to access a lobby, and find your team based on preferences.

PC SETTINGS

Stow Keybind

By default, you hold the "Scoreboard" key to stow and "Interact" to equip. Now you're able to set a different keybind for Stow.

Gyro Aiming

You’re now able to aim using your gamepad’s gyroscope.

"Backpack Behavior: Mixed"

This new option makes it possible to use the backpack with toggle (cursor) and hold (no cursor).

Ledge Grab Behavior

This option changes the inputs required to perform a Ledge Grab.

LOOKING AHEAD

You can stay up-to-date for live issue tracking on our official Trello board. We’ve linked both Treyarch and Raven’s boards there for easy navigation.

We hope you’re ready to make your first drop or infil into Warzone 2.0. There will be more patch notes in the coming weeks, and information on new midseason content coming soon.

Stay tuned to Infinity Ward channels for updates. Stay frosty!

Twitter

Instagram

TikTok

Facebook

YouTube

*Game features described above are based on current in-development features that are subject to change based on final development changes and/or game tuning or updates that may remove or modify some or all of the above features.