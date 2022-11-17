Choose from Millions of Puzzles with the New Search Bar!

Today's update makes it much easier to find just the puzzle you want to make, by adding a new Search Bar on the Start Puzzle page. Just type a few words describing the sort of picture you're looking for, and a bunch of puzzles fitting that description will appear!

What's more, you can now search for puzzle images that are similar to a puzzle you like. Just press the menu button (...) on a puzzle's icon, and select "Show Similar Puzzles".

These search features are powered by a new and growing collection of millions of images! There's no limit to the variety of puzzles available to you. And of course, you can still generate your own images from a description, or upload your own picture, on the Custom Puzzles page.

There are now so many choices, it would be handy to be able to keep a list of puzzles images you like, and might want to return to later. That's why this update also introduces a new "Favorites" feature. On the Start Puzzle page, just press on the heart on a puzzle's icon to mark that puzzle as a favorite. Select "Favorites" from the Show menu to see your list of favorites.

Finally, the UI has been made a little slicker, shadows are now working properly again, and a few bugs have been fixed.

Enjoy!