Withering Rooms update for 16 November 2022

0.89

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features

  • New timed event item: You can pick up the Doll Outfit by opening the filthy sack in the East Stairwell on any chapter until Dec. 4
  • The Sickle melee weapon, which deals significant poison damage, has been added to the game, and can be found in Chapter 2 and beyond

Balance Changes

  • Poise now recovers after 5 seconds across the player and all enemies
  • Regular enemies with the sigil beneath them in the Labyrinth now drop ancient blood
  • Old Sword durability is now only affected by physical damage dealt
  • Dodges are no longer interrupted unless poise is actually broken
  • Touching a ghost with the Bible will now alert them to your presence
  • Knife, Rapier, and Axe damage slightly increased
  • Pipe heavy attack made slightly slower
  • The Old King boss has a much longer cooldown on spells
  • Enchanted Armor does slightly less physical/bleed damage, and much less poise damage

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where the map would stop updating and NPCs would stop spawning under certain circumstances
  • Fixed being unable to properly use the Options menu from the Title menu with a controller and related issues
  • Fixed several softlocks around entering/leaving rooms while interacting
  • Fix issues where Nightingale would sometimes turn away at odd times in melee combat
  • Fixed an issue where being grabbed could result in teleporting across the room to a previously chosen hiding spot
  • Fixed the doll in Chapter 2 not dying properly and getting into a bad state
  • Fixed an issue where chests would sometimes be empty, or would only give treasure after trying to open a few times
  • Fixed an issue where peeking and entering a door from the side could sometimes result in Nightingale immediately leaving the room
  • Fixed an issue where projectiles would collide against the Fireball Spell
  • Fixed the background not always loading when peeking outdoors
  • Fixed an issue where using the Bible while turning or being hit by a ghost could result in erratic movement

Changed files in this update

