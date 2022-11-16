New Features
- New timed event item: You can pick up the Doll Outfit by opening the filthy sack in the East Stairwell on any chapter until Dec. 4
- The Sickle melee weapon, which deals significant poison damage, has been added to the game, and can be found in Chapter 2 and beyond
Balance Changes
- Poise now recovers after 5 seconds across the player and all enemies
- Regular enemies with the sigil beneath them in the Labyrinth now drop ancient blood
- Old Sword durability is now only affected by physical damage dealt
- Dodges are no longer interrupted unless poise is actually broken
- Touching a ghost with the Bible will now alert them to your presence
- Knife, Rapier, and Axe damage slightly increased
- Pipe heavy attack made slightly slower
- The Old King boss has a much longer cooldown on spells
- Enchanted Armor does slightly less physical/bleed damage, and much less poise damage
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the map would stop updating and NPCs would stop spawning under certain circumstances
- Fixed being unable to properly use the Options menu from the Title menu with a controller and related issues
- Fixed several softlocks around entering/leaving rooms while interacting
- Fix issues where Nightingale would sometimes turn away at odd times in melee combat
- Fixed an issue where being grabbed could result in teleporting across the room to a previously chosen hiding spot
- Fixed the doll in Chapter 2 not dying properly and getting into a bad state
- Fixed an issue where chests would sometimes be empty, or would only give treasure after trying to open a few times
- Fixed an issue where peeking and entering a door from the side could sometimes result in Nightingale immediately leaving the room
- Fixed an issue where projectiles would collide against the Fireball Spell
- Fixed the background not always loading when peeking outdoors
- Fixed an issue where using the Bible while turning or being hit by a ghost could result in erratic movement
