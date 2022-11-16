 Skip to content

Pro Basketball Manager 2023 update for 16 November 2022

November 16th update

Share · View all patches · Build 9952105 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed injury return date
Fixed display of attribute when filtering players by attribute
Fixed filtering players on attribute
Fixed a few russian translations

