Patch 1.0.1

Patch Notes 1.0.1
Agent buff
- Area Shutdown now doesn't shut down Agent if he shuts down at least 1 Mindhunted. Agents will no longer suffer from Androids & Mindhunted grouping. After using Area Shutdown it's put on a long cooldown.
HUD improvements
- Updated & Added more information, that will help player to know what his mission is directly into a few elements of player's HUD
Bug fixes
- Fixed issues with Agent's Area Shutdown ability
- Fixed issues with synchronization of information inside player's HUD
- Fixed issues with Sprays not showing after Task have been completed
- Fixed issues with SFX & VFX not properly removing after player gets shut down
What's next?
Big Performance Update coming soon!
