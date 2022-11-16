 Skip to content

MindHunt update for 16 November 2022

Patch 1.0.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9952077 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patch Notes 1.0.1

  • Agent buff
    • Area Shutdown now doesn't shut down Agent if he shuts down at least 1 Mindhunted. Agents will no longer suffer from Androids & Mindhunted grouping. After using Area Shutdown it's put on a long cooldown.
  • HUD improvements
    • Updated & Added more information, that will help player to know what his mission is directly into a few elements of player's HUD
  • Bug fixes
    • Fixed issues with Agent's Area Shutdown ability
    • Fixed issues with synchronization of information inside player's HUD
    • Fixed issues with Sprays not showing after Task have been completed
    • Fixed issues with SFX & VFX not properly removing after player gets shut down
What's next?

Big Performance Update coming soon!

