The Riftbreaker update for 16 November 2022

Experimental Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9951799 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
The Riftbreaker Experimental Hotfix, November 16th, 2022, Binaries #605, Package #229:
  • Fixed game initialization crash if a user had previous AMD FSR 1.0 settings that do not apply under AMD FSR 2.0.
  • Added quality presets to the Reflections feature - Low, Medium, High, None.
  • Fixed an issue in Campaign Mode that allowed players to leave the map without warning them that their buildings would be sold.
  • When Mods in the menu are sorted by size, an arrow will be displayed on the header bar.
  • The game should now properly display the version number.
  • Fixed the artillery ribbon particle effect - it was almost completely transparent.
  • Fixed the resource highlight effects during mining.
  • Fixed an issue with tags in the Mods screen.
  • Added one more tag and one more button label to the new modding UI.
  • Changed the 'No Tag' option in the Mods menu to 'All Tags'
  • Fixed the 'Beam Me Up' achievement.
  • Fixed the 'No Water? No Problem' achievement.
  • Fixed an issue that turned Mr. Riggs invisible after travelling to another biome if certain conditions were met.
  • Fixed multiple obscure crash bugs

Changed depots in beta_dev branch

The Riftbreaker Content Depot 780311
The Riftbreaker - World Expansion 1 (1945600) Depot Depot 1945600
