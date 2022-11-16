The Riftbreaker Experimental Hotfix, November 16th, 2022, Binaries #605, Package #229:
- Fixed game initialization crash if a user had previous AMD FSR 1.0 settings that do not apply under AMD FSR 2.0.
- Added quality presets to the Reflections feature - Low, Medium, High, None.
- Fixed an issue in Campaign Mode that allowed players to leave the map without warning them that their buildings would be sold.
- When Mods in the menu are sorted by size, an arrow will be displayed on the header bar.
- The game should now properly display the version number.
- Fixed the artillery ribbon particle effect - it was almost completely transparent.
- Fixed the resource highlight effects during mining.
- Fixed an issue with tags in the Mods screen.
- Added one more tag and one more button label to the new modding UI.
- Changed the 'No Tag' option in the Mods menu to 'All Tags'
- Fixed the 'Beam Me Up' achievement.
- Fixed the 'No Water? No Problem' achievement.
- Fixed an issue that turned Mr. Riggs invisible after travelling to another biome if certain conditions were met.
- Fixed multiple obscure crash bugs
Changed depots in beta_dev branch