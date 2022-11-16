 Skip to content

Dark Adaption Playtest update for 16 November 2022

Update - Version 0.67.1 (Beta Playtest)

Last edited by Wendy

  • Fix: Player was still taking damage after dying (which resulted in continuus 'hurt' sounds).
  • Fix: Player camera could clip into walls when crouching (or in some situations while standing).
  • Speculative Fix: Stealth mode would not deactivate for some players, after battery was depleted.
  • Fix: Stairs in Lobby would block players.
  • Fix: Login Server is now logging the basic flow of a game, which makes it easier to debug problems in the live game.
  • Improved layout of Lobby Room to make it easier to understand how to start a game.

