- Fix: Player was still taking damage after dying (which resulted in continuus 'hurt' sounds).
- Fix: Player camera could clip into walls when crouching (or in some situations while standing).
- Speculative Fix: Stealth mode would not deactivate for some players, after battery was depleted.
- Fix: Stairs in Lobby would block players.
- Fix: Login Server is now logging the basic flow of a game, which makes it easier to debug problems in the live game.
- Improved layout of Lobby Room to make it easier to understand how to start a game.
Dark Adaption Playtest update for 16 November 2022
Update - Version 0.67.1 (Beta Playtest)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
