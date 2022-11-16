Graffiti Battle Early Access Patch 1.5.5

- The color amount resets now after a successful piece painting.
- Added more spraycan colors to the Wild Style shop vendor.
- Added a connection to the next zone.
- Added new Blackbook styles.
The new zone 'Downtown' is still under development.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The new zone 'Downtown' is still under development.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update