Graffiti Battle update for 16 November 2022

Graffiti Battle Early Access Patch 1.5.5

Build 9951546

  • The color amount resets now after a successful piece painting.
  • Added more spraycan colors to the Wild Style shop vendor.
  • Added a connection to the next zone.
  • Added new Blackbook styles.

The new zone 'Downtown' is still under development.

