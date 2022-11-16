Patch Notes[11.16.2022]

Bug Fix:
- Fixed a text display problems in Ding Hong's Journal
- Fixed the problem that the final target of the challenge was disappearing after players load the challenge from a save.
- Market would trigger and would move you back to Hongye interface during a challenge. This won't be happening anymore.
- Fixed some numerical issues for the ledger and bank interface.
- Fix an issue preventing some achievements to trigger on Steam when players reach the conditions for it. Players who have achieved these conditions will be automatically granted these achievements, and do not need to redo them.
- Fixed an issue that was incorrectly deducting adviser salaries.
- Resources displayed in ledger is now correctly synchronized with the resource display in the main interface.
Optimizations:
- Several adjustments to talent menu to reduce performance impacts when talents browsed too quickly,
- Text optimization to display key info in Repair Division tooltip,
- Adjustments to the ledger for better readability for both text and information,
- Building orientation no longer randomly changes for preview structure when you construct a building.
Adjustment:
- Talent - The mud road is directly unlockable from the start without any additional conditions, and the unlock cost has been adjusted to 1 gold.
- Adviser Yinyue cannot change jobs now, nor can be poached by other counties. If it was previously poached, Yinyue will also return to your side. If she was fired, she still leaves.
