Update 0.7.0.5

QoL
- Taking hit will colour slightly differently the bonus health from troll blood, sage leaf activating will also have different colour for the bonus health from troll blood
- Added Some controller binding in the bind menu (Dash, Anachronistic, Pause, Map fast movement and Map Pin placement)
- Banished card list in pause menu
- New achievements are new displayed first in the achievements menu
- (Placeholder) Names of achievements unlocked during the run are displayed at the end of the game-stats menu (similarly to how banished card were there before)
Fixes
- Shops Button overlapping for text too long
- Aim line being hidden by the 3D UI
Other
- Removed some Visual FX when fighting the Necromancer on the lowest quality, this should help with some of the lower spec having crashes
