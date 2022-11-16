 Skip to content

Rogue : Genesia update for 16 November 2022

Update 0.7.0.5

Update 0.7.0.5

Patchnotes via Steam Community

QoL

  • Taking hit will colour slightly differently the bonus health from troll blood, sage leaf activating will also have different colour for the bonus health from troll blood
  • Added Some controller binding in the bind menu (Dash, Anachronistic, Pause, Map fast movement and Map Pin placement)
  • Banished card list in pause menu
  • New achievements are new displayed first in the achievements menu
  • (Placeholder) Names of achievements unlocked during the run are displayed at the end of the game-stats menu (similarly to how banished card were there before)

Fixes

  • Shops Button overlapping for text too long
  • Aim line being hidden by the 3D UI

Other

  • Removed some Visual FX when fighting the Necromancer on the lowest quality, this should help with some of the lower spec having crashes

