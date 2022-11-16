 Skip to content

Time Titans VR Playtest update for 16 November 2022

0.9.3

Build 9951113 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

~Fixed bug that prevented pause menu translations from working.
~Fixed bug that occasionally prevented enemy weapons from firing.
~Fixed lighting issues on grenade tutorial level
~Increase grenade duration to explosion from 2-->2.5 seconds when attached to the player.

