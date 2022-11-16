Patch notes v.156.35

- Added the ability to see the missing resources in the crafting terminal (if an item appeared here, then it is not enough to create a recipe). As usual, the amount you have is displayed above the icon of the missing item, and the missing amount is displayed below the icon. If the icon is red, then you do not have this resource at all.
- A new toggle button has been added that turns on and off the check for the maximum that can be created based on the available resources. This function should be turned off when you want to see, for example, how much raw material is needed to create N-amount of the current recipe.
Changed files in this update